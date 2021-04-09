Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of WD-40 worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $309.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

