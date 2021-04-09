Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,793 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

