Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,189 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 372,460 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

