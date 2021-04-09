Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 340,669 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 340,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.