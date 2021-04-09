Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,064 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of LKQ worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in LKQ by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 39,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LKQ by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in LKQ by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 55,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

