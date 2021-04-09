Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,511 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

