Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Cooper Companies worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

