Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

NYSE URI opened at $321.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.29 and a 200-day moving average of $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.