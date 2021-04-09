Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,938 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,938 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,018,000 after purchasing an additional 639,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KeyCorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

