Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

