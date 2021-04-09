Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of UniFirst worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UNF opened at $221.18 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

