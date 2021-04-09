Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 38,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

