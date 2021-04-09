Principal Financial Group (PFG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG):

4/5/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00.

3/26/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

