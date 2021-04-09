Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Up 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. 9,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 66,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.