Private Trust Co. NA Buys 647 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.60. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.