Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. 29,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

