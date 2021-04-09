Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average of $340.74. The company has a market capitalization of $377.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

