Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. 6,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,584. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

