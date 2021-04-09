Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.13. 23,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,795. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

