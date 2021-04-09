Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.32 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.61. 4,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

