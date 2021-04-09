Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 82.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $665.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

