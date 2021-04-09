Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $26,918,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $17.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,317.06. 44,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,017.66 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,175.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

