Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $26,918,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock traded up $17.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,317.06. 44,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,017.66 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,175.41.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
