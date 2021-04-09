Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $221.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,599. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

