Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.92. 22,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $212.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.