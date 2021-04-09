Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 10,798 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.93. 663,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.