Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 455 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 65,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

