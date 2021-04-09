Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

