Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,530 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.74. 106,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

