Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,193 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,442 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.