Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,043 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,611. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

