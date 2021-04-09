Private Trust Co. NA Sells 922 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $195.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

