Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 108,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.30. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

