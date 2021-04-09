Propy (PRO) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $76.57 million and $1.32 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Propy

PRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

