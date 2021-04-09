ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 2,719,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.