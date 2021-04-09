ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.45

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.45 and traded as high as $104.07. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 9,997 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.