Prospect Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:PBY)

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE PBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

