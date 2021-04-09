Prosper Trading Down 23.1% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Prosper has a market cap of $12.41 million and $3.21 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00004744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

