Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

