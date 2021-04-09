Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Shares of PB opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

