Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.34% of Proto Labs worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

