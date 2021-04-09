Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $616.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

