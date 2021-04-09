Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Provention Bio has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

