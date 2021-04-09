Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.81% from the company’s previous close.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.