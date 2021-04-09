Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $5.83. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provention Bio shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 89,951 shares traded.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $463.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

