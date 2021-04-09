Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Trading Up 0.9%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 10,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 98,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Provident Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

