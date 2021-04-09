Prudential Financial, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $319,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

