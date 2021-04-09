Prudential Financial (PRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00.

4/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

3/26/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00.

3/9/2021 – Prudential Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, elevated expenses and high debt level concerns.”

2/25/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. Its strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the last six months period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share. Also, high costs and high debt level concerns.”

2/8/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PRU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.89. 73,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

