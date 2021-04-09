Prudential’s (PUK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 8,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,362. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Prudential in the third quarter valued at $2,812,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

