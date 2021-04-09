PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF opened at $0.46 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
