PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF opened at $0.46 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.