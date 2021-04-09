PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PTC by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.